KNOLL: Cutting to the chase about the world’s weather

Man does not cause global warming or climate change. That it does is speculation and not fact. It’s a theory yet to be proven with facts.

This issue is more about politics, not science. It’s a liberal/progressive agenda.

There are only computer models to date attempting to prove man causes climate change by emitting carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere. Computer models are unable to take into account all that is involved.

There is no consensus among scientists, in spite of what we are told, that emitting carbon into the atmosphere affects our weather. The claim that there is consensus, is a falsehood. Far too many scientists have sold out to a theory as fact, but not all by any stretch.

Let’s not forget CO2 in the atmosphere is needed by humans and plants to live. CO2 is not the culprit we are led to believe by proponents of climate change.

How many billions have we as taxpayers given to control climate already, with no results.

How do we, as a country, affect climate change when our population represents less than 5% of the world’s? Getting other countries to reduce carbon emissions are schemes that do not work no matter how many agreements are signed.

Even if we could affect our climate, the negatives like cost, regulations, loss of liberties, etc. would far outweigh any positives.

The earth’s surface (global warming) was greater during the Middle Ages prior to the Industrial Revolution at which time emitting carbon into the atmosphere was greatly increased. Nor has there been any significant warming in the past 17 years.

Ice caps have not been melting and polar bears dying. Nor have sea levels been on the rise. Nor have hurricanes been on the rise.

I, for one, became very suspicious when global warming could not be proven, therefore, liberals/progressives changed the narrative to climate change to encompass all weather.

Here’s a 64 thousand dollar question. Why have scientists, their data, their claims been caught time and again corrupting results if there is undeniable proof? Even U.S. government agencies have corrupted data.

The science community has lost integrity among Americans over the issue of man causing climate change with too many claims that have been proven to be false. In fact the many false claims about this issue have given the science community a black eye unfortunately.

When Obama and former Secretary of State Kerry claimed climate change is a greater threat to our security than ISIS any sensible person can clearly surmise this is all about politics having nothing to do with reality.

Prior to Trump’s presidency, climate change was a big thing with Obama, but not most Americans, nor is it today for most Americans. Most Americans would prefer our government concentrate on more jobs, lower taxes, border security, etc.

The climate change mantra is nothing more than a scheme or excuse to control more of our lives. Call it a power grab by politicians for bigger government. Call it socialism. Politicians and their cronies stand to make billions by changing how we function as a country.

What did Obama, in a major way, accomplish in his eight years? Had Hillary succeeded in following Obama this would have been another boondoggle like all of his other agendas. And, a gov’t agenda we may not ever recover from economically or as a free nation.

The climate change hoax by liberals/progressives is one more reason, among many, that Trump won the presidency. Most Americans (and most reading my letter) know what is important and what isn’t.

That being said, I rest my case.

Les Knoll lives in Victoria and Gilbert, Ariz.