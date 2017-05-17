HPD Activity Log May 16

The Hays Police Department responded to 13 animal calls and 13 traffic stops Tue., May 16, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Lost Animals ONLY–200 block W 16th St, Hays; 7:14 AM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 7:33 AM

Juvenile Complaint–300 block W 12th St, Hays; 9:46 AM

Welfare Check–1400 block E 29th St, Hays; 9:54 AM

Shoplifting–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 12/27/16 9 AM; 6 PM

Shoplifting–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 1/27/17 9 AM; 6 PM

Shoplifting–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 1/29/17 9 AM; 6 PM

Traffic/Driving Complaint–2500 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 12:39 PM

MV Accident-Personal Injury–27th and Indian Trail, Hays; 1:15 PM

Animal At Large–200 block W 7th St, Hays; 1:56 PM

Phone/Mail Scam–2700 block Canal Blvd, Hays; 2:25 PM

Civil Dispute–500 block E 6th St, Hays; 5:39:45 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–100 block E 15th St, Hays; 8:06 PM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–300 block W 8th St, Hays; 9:48 PM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–35th and Vine, Hays; 12 AM; 11:45 PM