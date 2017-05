HAYS, Kan. – The Hays High girls’ soccer team has advanced in the 4-1A playoffs after a 4-0 win over Augusta Wednesday at the Fort Hays State Soccer Complex. Sydney Sulzman, Lanie Schmidt and Kallie Lieker all scored in the first half to give the Indians a 3-0 halftime lead.

HHS improved to 11-6. They will now play at McPherson Thursday at 6 pm.