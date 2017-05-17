HaysMed Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center  earns national award

Hays Medical Center

HaysMed’s Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center, part of The University of Kansas Health System, has been recognized with a national award for clinical excellence by Healogics, the nation’s leading and largest wound care management company.

The Wound Healing Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a wound healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 31 median days. Out of 630 Centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award, 334 achieved this honor in 2016. The Center was designated a Center of Distinction in 2015 and 2016 which garners it as a Center of Excellence for 2016.

The Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 Centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. The Wound Healing Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Some of the leading-edge treatments offered at the Wound Care Center include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue or skin substitutes to the wound, offloading or total contact casts and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.