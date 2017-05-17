HaysMed recognizes nursing staff

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hays Medical Center

HaysMed recognized several nursing Associates during National Nursing Week. Luke Rios, Patient Care Technician (PCT) was recognized with the Caring Hands PCT of the year award. The PCT is a very important part of the patient care team as they extend the care of the nurse through positive interaction with patients and visitors by anticipating needs.

Bill Heronema, Customer Care Representative (CCR) was named the Debra Boeken CCR of the Year. A CCR serves as the face of the unit and often sets the tone for how our patients’ family members and other visitors see the hospital and the care provided.

The Lanita Smith LPN of the Year award was given to Rhonda Stramel. The LPN of the Year award is named after Smith, a former nurse that took pride in her role as an LPN and her ability to positively impact a patient’s life as a nurse in many different roles at HaysMed. This award honors an LPN who displays many of the same characteristics that Smith had including kindness, compassion, concern and friendliness all the while being a great member of the patient care team.

Rios works mainly on the Bone, Joint and Spine Center and has been an Associate of HaysMed since 2015. Heronema works in ICU and has been with HaysMed since 2013. Stramel works at the Medical Oncology Clinic of the Dreiling/Schmidt Cancer Institute and has been at HaysMed since 1978.