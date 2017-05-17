FHSU Honors College welcomes third class of new members

FHSU University Relations

The Honors College at Fort Hays State University has selected 31 new students, including five current FHSU students and 26 incoming freshmen.

The Honors College offers three exclusive scholarships: The Regents Scholarship, the Tier 1 Scholarship and the Tier 2 Scholarship, all of which are renewable for three additional years.

The Regents Scholarship covers full tuition and fees up to 18 credit hours, room and board and includes $450 per semester for books. The Tier 1 Scholarship provides students with $4,000 for tuition and $6,000 for room and board. The Tier 2 Scholarship provides students with $3,500 for tuition and $3,200 for room and board.

Twelve of the 31 students qualified to receive one of the three scholarships.

The new members are listed alphabetically by hometown:

BASEHOR: Jacob Lutgen, an incoming freshman majoring in biology, is a 2017 Basehor-Linwood High School and Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science graduate.

BROOKVILLE: Riley Drees, a freshman majoring in biology, is a 2016 Ell-Saline High School graduate.

CHARLESTON, Ill.: Nicholas Wood, an incoming freshman majoring in finance, is a 2017 Charleston High School graduate.

CLYDE: Cordell Cyr, an incoming freshman majoring in agricultural business, is a 2017 Clifton-Clyde High School graduate.

FORT COLLINS, Colo.: Grace Philop, an incoming freshman majoring in nursing, is a 2017 Fossil Ridge High School graduate.

GOODLAND: Norelia Ordonez-Castillo, an incoming freshman majoring in biology, is a 2017 Goodland High School and Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science graduate.

Alinexis Castillo-Lozano, a junior majoring in accounting, is a 2016 Goodland High School graduate.

GREAT BEND: Macy Moyers, a freshman majoring in biology, is a 2016 Great Bend High School graduate.

HAVEN: Erik Hammett, an incoming freshman majoring in physics, is a 2017 Maize High School graduate.

HAYS: Ana Goodlett, an incoming freshman majoring in history, is a 2017 Hays High School and Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science graduate.

Joslyn Dinkel, an incoming freshman majoring in biology, is a 2017 Hays High School graduate.

Trevor Pfeifer, an incoming freshman, is a 2017 Thomas More Prep-Marian High School graduate.

Sierra Eichman, an incoming freshman majoring in biology, is a 2017 Hays High School graduate.

Keegan Chapman, an incoming freshman majoring in computer science, is a 2017 Hays High School graduate.

KENSINGTON: Michelle Palmer, a freshman majoring in biology, is a 2016 Smith Center High School graduate.

LARNED: Brandon Crane, an incoming freshman majoring in agricultural business, is a 2017 Great Bend High School graduate.

LAWRENCE: Luke Longren, an incoming freshman majoring in physics, is a 2017 Lawrence Free State High School and Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science graduate.

LEWIS: Daniel Saenz, a sophomore majoring in political science, is a 2015 Kinsley High School graduate.

LIMON, Colo.: Makinna Hubbard, an incoming freshman majoring in technology studies, is a 2017 Limon High School graduate.

MANKATO: Sarena Meier, an incoming freshman majoring in elementary education, is a 2017 Rock Hills High School graduate.

McCOOK, Neb.: Brenna Erdman, an incoming freshman, is a 2017 McCook High School graduate.

MINNEAPOLIS: Carlie Shupe, an incoming freshman majoring in nursing, is a 2017 Minneapolis High School graduate.

OLATHE: Hayley Nitz, an incoming freshman majoring in biology, is a 2017 Olathe South High School graduate.

OTTAWA: Lia Boese, an incoming freshman majoring in chemistry, is a 2017 Ottawa High School and Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science graduate.

SALINA: Mason Streit, an incoming freshman majoring in computer science, is a 2017 Salina South High School graduate.

SHAWNEE: Natalie Egan, an incoming freshman majoring in biology, is a 2017 Shawnee Mission Northwest High School graduate.

TOPEKA: Mackinzie Foster, an incoming freshman majoring in mathematics, is a 2017 Santa Fe Trail High School and Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science graduate.

Alex Rea, an incoming freshman majoring in political science, is a 2017 Washburn Rural High School graduate.

WELLSVILLE: Marisa Carman, an incoming freshman majoring in biology, is a 2017 Wellsville High School and Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science graduate.

WICHITA: Makayli Allender, an incoming freshman majoring in English, is a 2017 Eisenhower High School graduate.

Emma Gardner, an incoming freshman majoring in international business, is a 2017 Andover Central High School graduate.