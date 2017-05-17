Alfred N Flax, age 81, of WaKeeney, passed away Monday, May 15, 2017 at his residence in rural WaKeeney. He was born in rural Ellis on July 4, 1935 to Albert Sr and Rosie (Augustine) Flax.



He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. On May 12, 1962, he was united in marriage to Verna Katherine Nemechek, at Christ the King Catholic Church, WaKeeney. They just celebrated 55 years of marriage.

Alfred loved farming and raising cattle. He also drove water truck in the oil fields as well as a custodian for 11 years at USD #208 in WaKeeney. He enjoyed his grandchildren and traveling to their many school and sporting events. He especially enjoyed watching his grandson race. His annual fishing trips to Nebraska was a highlight of the summer, especially when he caught the big one.

After retirement he loved making and fixing things around the yard and home. He especially liked sitting outdoors on the swing and spending time with his dog, Toby. The days were spent watching his “cowboy shows” and the nights cheering on the Royals.

Survivors include his wife of the family home; five children, Angela (Lawrence) Walt and Laura (Terrence) Walt, both of Collyer, Darren (Sheree) Flax of Quinter, Karen (Dale) Napier of Wichita, and Galen Flax of WaKeeney; twelve grandchildren, Tyler (Cristina) Walt, Keith (Merry) Walt, Brittney Walt, Blaine (Ryan) Walt, Derek Walt all of Collyer and his fiancé Nicole Martin of Kansas City, Brooke and Justin Flax of Hays, David, Jacob, Janessa, Kara, Brayden Napier of Wichita; six great-grandchildren, Cody, Taylor, Cayden Walt, Grayson & McCoy Walt and Jordi Walt all of Collyer; two brothers, Lawrence (Pearl) Flax of Salina, Albert Jr (Shirley) Flax of Ellis; and three sisters, Freda Dietz, Agnes Burns both of Ellis and Anna Pfeifer of WaKeeney. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Aaron Alfred; five brothers, Joseph, William, Tony, Clarence and Phillip Flax; and three sisters, Elizabeth Lang, Theresa Gnad, Rosie Burns and one infant sibling.

Visitation will be Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a parish vigil service and rosary following at 7:00. All will be at Christ the King.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2017, at Christ the King Catholic Church, WaKeeney. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church or the Masses.

Contributions may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 North 12th, WaKeeney, Ks 67672.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.schmittfuneral.com.