🎥 Outdoor watering restrictions start June 1

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

The city of Hays has been recognized for years as a leader in water conservation.

The town’s first water conservation program was implemented in 1985 when the Hays Intensive Groundwater Use Control Area (IGUCA) was established by the state at the request of the city.

“The purpose of the IGUCA is to conserve the water supply of the city, to meet the needs and demands of our customers and to eliminate water waste,” explained Jason Riegel, Hays Water Conservation Specialist.

Annual outdoor watering restrictions will begin Thu., June 1 and remain in effect through Sat., Sept. 30. Outside watering will be prohibited between 12 noon and 7 p.m., when evaporation is at its peak.

The restrictions apply to private water well owners, as ordered by the Kansas Dept. of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources, and to city water customers.

Outside water use includes the watering of lawns, landscapes and gardens, and the washing of vehicles.

There are year-round prohibitions in Hays of washing sidewalks, parking lots and driveways, allowing loss of water through leaks in plumbing systems, and lawn water runoff onto sidewalks or into streets.

Violators can be ticketed and fined. The first offense is a warning, the second offense is a $50 fine, a third offense is a $200 ticket, and fourth and subsequent violations are $250 each. The warnings and violations are accumulative over a two-year period.

If residents want to plant a warm season lawn, such as buffalo or Bermuda grass, free permits are available in the city clerk’s office at Hays City Hall, 1507 Main, which will allow outdoor watering at any time.

“We have enjoyed good rainfall amounts this spring,” Riegel acknowledged, “but it’s important to remember how quickly that can change in our area. We must maintain diligence in our conservation efforts.”

Riegel was also quick to recognize and thank Hays residents and business owners for their cooperation.

“We didn’t become the statewide leader in water conservation in any acts the city is doing. It’s our citizenry, our customers, that hold that line.

“We all share the same water source, so let’s work together to protect it,” he added.

Water conservation information is available on the city’s website at www.haysusa.com.