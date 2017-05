Wichita Independent has forfeited their first round match of the 4-1A state playoffs with TMP-Marian scheduled for this afternoon at the Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex.

The Monarchs (11-4-1) now advance to the regional semifinals where they will take on Collegiate at 4 pm Thursday at the Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex.

The Spartans (11-5) advanced with a 4-3 home win over Buhler Monday.