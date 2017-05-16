Weather front snaps two light poles in Hays

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Two light poles were downed in Hays by strong south wind gusts in excess of 50 mph early Tuesday morning.

According to official weather observations at the K-State Agricultural Research Center south of town, the weather front blew through Hays between 12:30 and 1 a.m.

One street light pole was downed by the high wind at the corner of 21st and Volga in east Hays, according to Mike Morley, Midwest Energy communications manager.

A second pole was snapped off at the bottom along the north fence of Lincoln Elementary School, 1906 Ash.

Principal Elaine Rohleder said the light focuses on the school’s playground. The pole fell on the fence and into the playground area. The fence was temporarily straightened after daylight.

No injuries were reported in either incident. Some tree limbs were also downed and a number of blue city of Hays trash polycarts were blown over.

The front also felled rural power poles in Ness County.

Midwest Energy was on the scene in southeast Ness County early this morning. Morley said seven power poles collapsed near Bazine and there were problems with a transmission line. Morley expected the MWE crew from Great Bend to be finished with repairs this afternoon.