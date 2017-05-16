WAYMASTER: From the Dome to Home

May 12, 2017

Appropriations

Last week, the House Appropriations Committee began its discussion of the Omnibus Budget bill and the Committee met on Tuesday to hear the Claims bill, which are claims against the state, Senate Bill 109. The Committee was also provided follow-up information on items identified during the Omnibus discussion.

On Thursday, the Committee worked HB 2418, regarding creation of an on-site state employee health clinic, and HB 2419, regarding parameters for a Budget Stabilization Fund. The Committee passed out both favorably.

On Friday, the Committee heard from Secretary Tim Keck, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services. Secretary Keck provided additional details on the Osawatomie State Hospital and the security costs related to the Conceal Carry Plan of Action. The Committee learned that obtaining recertification brings the loss of federal funds from $1 million each month to $600,000 loss per month. We requested that Secretary Keck provide an action plan for Conceal Carry that plans for implementation on July 1, not the 10-month timeframe provided by the agency last week. Secretary Keck provided that plan to the committee on Monday morning.

On Wednesday, May 10, the Appropriations committee made amendments to House Bill 2173, which amends the Kansas expanded lottery act relating to greyhound and horse racing facilities. The motion to pass the bill out of committee failed, however, I implored the parties for the casinos and the racetrack facilities to generate a compromise and have that submitted to my office prior to the 2018 legislative session.

Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Day

On the afternoon of May 5th, members of law enforcement gathered in the capitol for a memorial service commemorating fallen officers. Before the memorial, Governor Brownback signed into law the Law Enforcement Protection Act. This bill will enhance the sentencing of felony crimes committed against law enforcement officers if such crimes are committed due to their status as a law enforcement officer. Later in the rotunda, speeches were given in honor and remembrance of those who died in the line of duty. Members of the Kansas Highway Patrol, sheriffs’ departments, and other officers in blue then gathered around the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial on the Capitol grounds for moments of silence.

Tax Committee

The Tax Committee received a briefing on the Consensus Revenue Estimates from Chris Courtwright with the Kansas Legislative Research Department (KLRD). He discussed the various components of the tax receipt estimates and predicted growth, along with more general information about the Kansas economy. Courtwright also provided comparisons from the tax year 2012, current law, Substitute for House Bill 2178, which passed earlier in the session and vetoed by Governor Brownback, and House Bill 2420. On Tuesday, the Committee worked House Bill 2380, which would allow additional sales tax authority for Marion County for property tax relief, economic development, and infrastructure projects. The Committee recommended the bill favorably. The Committee also discussed the bill index, which is list of all the bills in Committee, and provided feedback to the Chairman on those bill and various tax proposals. On Thursday, the Committee heard from JG Scott, KLRD, and discussed the current Kansas budget profile.

K-12 Education Finance

The K-12 Education Budget Committee held three meetings last week. On Tuesday, the Committee heard from Revisor Jason Long on House Bill 2410. Long provided a copy of the bill updated with the Committee’s amendments. In addition, he described technical corrections that will need to be made to the bill. The Committee learned that the Legislative Post Audit Committee has approved two K-12 related audits on: Evaluating the Use of Assessed Valuation Per Pupil (AVPP) as the Basis for State Equalization Aid and Reviewing the Accuracy of Free-Lunch Student Counts.

On Wednesday, the Committee heard from Revisor of Statutes Gordon Self and Tax Committee Chairman Steven Johnson on the possibility of putting financing within HB 2410, the current K-12 Education Finance formula bill that is still in committee. Self discussed the two-subject prohibition and the importance of having a connection between the subject of the bill, which is education, and financing.

On Thursday, the Committee heard from Jeff King, Legislative Counsel. King gave the Committee an overview of his analysis on House Bill 2410. King also focused on the Court’s objective for more resources to be targeted to the lowest performing quartile of students. He indicated that the amended bill has less targeted resources to at-risk students than the introduced bill. The Committee continued to discuss the bill this week.

Federal and State Affairs

On Friday, the House Committee on Federal and State Affairs heard testimony on Senate Bill 201, which would amend the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. Under current law, veterans, surviving spouses of veterans and immediate family members of members of the military are included under the definition of “protected consumer.” This bill would add current members of the military to that definition. With only proponents testifying, the rules were suspended to work Senate Bill 201. Without objection, the committee added the language from House Bill 2273, which would essentially prohibit telephone solicitors from using “robocalls.” House Bill 2273 had previously passed out of committee and the Kansas House of Representatives, however it has yet to be considered in the Senate.

Troy L. Waymaster, (R-Bunker Hill) is the 109th Dist. State Representative and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.