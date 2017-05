MWE

Midwest Energy crews stayed busy today following a strong weather front early this morning from the south that moved through Hays shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph were reported.

Two light poles were sheared at ground level in Hays. There were also nine poles downed near Schoenchen and one in northeast Ellis County.

Seven poles were knocked over by the gusty winds near Bazine in Ness County. They were replaced by MWE crews from Great Bend.