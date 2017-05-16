TMP softball blanks Ellsworth, to Championship

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

TMP 7, Ellsworth 0

RUSSELL, Kan.-The TMP Lady Monarchs capitalized on Ellsworth errors all afternoon long in their 7-0 win over the Lady Bearcats in 3A Regional Semi-final play on Tuesday in Russell. TMP scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning on only one hit, one hit by pitch and three Ellsworth errors. The score remained 3-0 as the game headed into the late innings.

The first two batters reached for Ellsworth in the top of the sixth but were left stranded after three consecutive strikeouts by Alison Helget ended the threat. TMP would take advantage in the bottom of the sixth by putting four runs on the board thanks to two hits, a walk and two more Ellsworth errors. Helget shut the door in the top of the 7th to seal the TMP victory, helping move their record to 16-6 on the season.

The Lady Monarchs were awaiting the winner of Russell and Hugoton for the championship game when weather intervened in the top of the 7th with one out and Russell leading 7-3. After waiting for over an hour for lightning to clear rain came and washed the rest of the game out and the Lady Broncos were declared the winner. TMP and Russell will meet for the Regional Championship on Thursday at 2pm in Russell.