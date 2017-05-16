Extended: T-Storm Warning for Trego, Ellis counties

NWS

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Dodge City KS

555 PM CDT TUE MAY 16 2017

KSC051-195-162330-

/O.CON.KDDC.SV.W.0085.000000T0000Z-170516T2330Z/

Trego KS-Ellis KS-

555 PM CDT TUE MAY 16 2017

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR TREGO AND ELLIS COUNTIES…

At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of

Yocemento, or 7 miles west of Hays, moving north at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Hays, Wakeeney, Ellis, Victoria, Catherine, Ogallah, Schoenchen,

Walker, Munjor, Antonino, Emmeram, Voda, Yocemento, Toulon, Trego

Center, Riga, Cedar Bluff Reservoir, Turkville and Hays Regional

Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and

west central Kansas.