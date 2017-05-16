Severe T-Storm Warning for Trego and Ellis counties until 5:45 p.m.

NWS

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Trego County in west central Kansas…

Northern Ellis County in central Kansas…

* Until 545 PM CDT

* At 456 PM CDT, several severe thunderstorms were located along a

line extending from 3 miles northeast of Codell to 8 miles north

of Utica, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Wakeeney, Ellis, Ogallah, Collyer, Voda, Trego Center, Riga and

Turkville.

This warning replaces the previous warning issued for Trego and

Ellis counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and

west central Kansas.