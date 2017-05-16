Sen. Billinger newsletter, Week of May 14

These last two weeks the Senators have spent much time and energy on conference committees, wrapping up some final pieces of legislation to send to the Governor’s desk.

In April, Kansas collected a total of $639 million in taxes. Of this amount $319.5 million came from individual income tax receipts. The Kansas Department of Revenue reported “individual income tax receipts exceeded both estimates by $3.3 million and April 2016 monthly collection by $36.6 million. Year to date the state has collected $4.8 billion in total tax receipts, which is $53.5 million more than fiscal year to date in April 2016. The Senate voted on an income tax increase, that bill failed. We have gone back to the drawing board and are looking for ways to craft a compromise tax bill that can pass both chambers to help balance the budget.

Human Trafficking: A bill strengthening anti-human trafficking laws in Kansas was passed this week. This bill strengthens pre-existing laws and creates new laws, such as a mandatory human trafficking awareness course for truck drivers, so that they may easily identify and report signs of possible human trafficking. Further, this bill will “prohibit using communication devices to facilitate human trafficking or knowingly selling travel services connected with human trafficking. It would also create the crime of internet trading child pornography and increase penalties for sexual exploitation of a child.” The bill is now waiting for Governor Brownback’s signature.

The last week two conference committees I serve on; Financial Institutions-Insurance and KPERS reached an agreement and final language on SB 23, which will merge the Security Exchange Commissioner under the Secretary of Insurance. One other important change will be the attorney’s currently working in the Security Exchange Commission will be working for the Attorney General’s office. By merging these two departments it will save the state money and will also make the Security Exchange attorneys available to help the Attorney General’s office.

We are expecting to meet next week on several bills in my second conference committee Ways & Means. SB 94 which will reinstate the 4% cuts that were made to our hospitals last year. We have changed the date to July 1, 2017 which will allow our hospitals to start receiving reimbursements starting July 1 instead of January 1, 2018.

Last week the Senate and the House Fed & State committee along with the Department of Labor reached an agreement on SB 70 which is the amusement ride bill. The Governor has already signed this bill into law. The current bill has an effective date of July 1, 2017. The Fed & State committee will produce another bill that will change the effective date to July 1, 2018. This will allow the legislature some time to work on the rules and regulations with the Department of Labor and allow time to make any necessary adjustments to the bill.

Thank you for the pleasure and honor of allowing me to serve you as your Senator and please feel free to email or call me at rick.billinger@senate.ks.gov or 785 296-7399.