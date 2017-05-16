Partly sunny, warm Tuesday with a chance for storms

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 24 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening.

ThursdayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Thursday NightShowers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

FridayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.