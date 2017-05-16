Marilyn E. Marshall, 83, Hays, died Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Ellis Good Samaritan Society.

She was born October 23, 1933 in Hutchinson, Kansas the daughter of Walter and Irene (Behnke) Rinehart. After graduating high school, she received her BS degree in Biology from Emporia State University and her MS degree in Microbiology from Kansas State University.

During her time at Emporia State, she met a fellow student in the chemistry department named Delbert A. Marshall. They were united in marriage on June 5, 1964 in Topeka, Kansas. He preceded her in death on October 16, 2009.

Marilyn worked at the Hays Pathology Laboratory and at the Hays Public Library and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Marilyn and Delbert were also friends and volunteers at the Humane Society of the High Plains since its inception in 1978. She enjoyed flower gardening and tending to her lawn, her bridge club, traveling with her husband to the British Isles and Western Europe, taking train rides in Colorado, and was very well known for her “Ask Marilyn” newspaper column in the Hays Daily News. She also enjoyed discussing events at the Humane Society during radio and television shows. She loved her family and friends and adored her three cats, affectionately being called the “Cat Lady” in her neighborhood.

She is survived by numerous cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Delbert.

A celebration of Marilyn’s life will be at 10:30 am on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 305 W. 7th Street, Hays. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until service time on Thursday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or to the Humane Society of the High Plains, in care of the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com