KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 5/16/17 May 16, 2017 by Theresa Trapp Leave a Comment Q: Why was the broom late? A: It over swept! Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related