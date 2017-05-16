Kansas woman charged in alleged bleach attack

HUTCHINSON — A second suspect has been charged in an alleged attack from April.

Destiny Witt, 19, was before a judge Monday where she was read the charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and battery.

Witt and Jamice Craig are charged in the case. The victim says the incident occurred in the 600 block of East 4th at a local laundry mat.

The victim was allegedly knocked down, had bleach poured on her and her ankle run over by a vehicle.

She was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Witt asked for a reduction of her $45,000 bond, but that was denied.

The cases against Witt and Craig will now move to a waiver-status docket.