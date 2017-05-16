Kan. man sentenced for shooting at police, assault of his daughter

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A man in central Kansas who pleaded no contest to shooting at a police detective and assaulting two teenagers has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

The Salina Journal reports Judge Rene Young sentenced 36-year-old Michael Ryan Monday in Saline County District Court.

Ryan pleaded no contest to felony charges of attempted manslaughter of Salina detective Crystal Hornseth; aggravated assaults of his daughter Destiny Hunt and her friend Tyler Wolf; and criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He also pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

According to a testimony, Ryan arrived at a house in June 2015 where Hunt was with her friends. He pointed an AR-15 rifle at Wolf, forced his daughter to come with him and later fired 10 shots as Salina police arrived.