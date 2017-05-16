HaysMed awards first Associate Spirit Award 

Hays Medical Center

Vanessa Barnett, Telemetry Department, was recently awarded HaysMed’s first Associate Spirit Award. The Associate Spirit Award recognizes an outstanding Associate who has gone above and beyond their daily job duties to care for a patient, visitor or Associate at HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System.

A patient’s husband was trying to find a babysitter for their infant son while his wife was in the hospital. They were new to Hays and did not have many contacts or close family that could help. Barnett offered to watch the infant, after arranging for another HaysMed Associate to cover her job duties for that day. Her willingness to help gave the parents peace of mind and made sure that our patients and their families are well taken care of.

Barnett was awarded the traveling “Associate Spirit Stick,” $50 in chamber cheques, and her own Associate Spirit Award parking spot for 90 days. She is a Telemetry Technician and has been with HaysMed since 2016.