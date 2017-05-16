Hays Police on the hunt for suspect in Sunday robbery

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

Hays law enforcement officials are looking for a man who allegedly knocked down a woman and stole cash from her early Sunday morning.

According to Hays Police Lt. Brandon Wright, at approximately 12:52 a.m. Sunday, a 46-year-old Hays woman was walking in the 1800 block of Walnut Street when she was allegedly knocked down by white male.

The man then dug through the woman’s pockets and stole a small amount of cash before running away. He was last seen running south bound on Walnut.

Wright said the man was described as a tall, slim-built, white male wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.

If you have any information about this crime, officials ask that you contact the Hays Police Department at 785-625-1011.