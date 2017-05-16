Hays High FFA wins national title and runner-up finish

The Hays High FFA chapter came home from Oklahoma as national champions at the annual National Land and Range judging contest held in early May. Hays took the top spot in the land judging part of the contest while finishing as national runner-up in the homesite portion.

Land judging contests look at the characteristics of the soil to determine the quality. Students judge erosion, slope, drainage and permeability.

Jared Kisner, Brandi Zimmerman, Elijah Joy and Dustin Schneider comprised the team for the Hays High FFA chapter. Their adviser is Curt Vajnar.

Kisner was the individual champion in the land contest with Joy finishing in a tie for 19th. In the homesite division, Kisner finished in fourth, three points out of a tie for first. Zimmeran placed 16th.