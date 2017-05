The Hays Fury girls U10 soccer team took home the title at the Sports Shake Mother’s Day Classic in Overland Park last weekend.

Pictured is, front row, Bailey Stanley, Ava Biggs, Elizabeth Cunningham, Cassidy Smith, Aly Brown. Back row, Karley Schlautman, Alyse Zimmerman, Reese Vehige, Lilly Butler, Dani Willeford, Briley Haynes, Sienna Lummus.

The U9 Hays Fury girls and the U13 Hays Storm girls teams also won titles.