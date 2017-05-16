Hays baseball punches ticket to state

The Hays High Indians entered Tuesday’s regional tournament in Buhler on a six game losing streak. They left with back to back wins and a spot in the 4A-D1 state tournament, beating McPherson 16-2 and Buhler 9-7.

Hays scored eight runs in the top of the first inning as McPherson committed two errors in the inning to keep the Indians at the plate. The Bullpups answered back with two runs in the home half of the first inning. After pushing two across the plate, starting pitcher Trey Riggs fielded a ground ball that started an inning ending double play with the bases loaded. Hays plated five more runs in the top of the second inning to firmly grasp control of the game and were never threatened again.

Trey Riggs went the distance in the five inning run rule victory. It is his fourth win of the season. Tryone Wynn drove in seven runs, hitting a two run home run, a two run single and then a three run double. He went 4-4 in the game. Hays took seven walks and was hit once in the game. Trey VanPelt and Trey Riggs each homered for the first time on the season. In the game Hays hit three home runs after having just two through the twenty game regular season.

Highlights v McPherson

Grant Coffman took the mound in game two and kept the bats of Buhler quiet through his six and two-thirds innings of work. Buhler had scored 21 runs in the just innings in a 21-0, three inning win against Ulysses earlier in the day. Hays took a one run lead in the first inning on a bases loaded walk. That lead held until the third when the Crusaders hit a pair of doubles to tie the game at one. Hays again used the other teams errors to a big inning.

In the top of the fourth inning with one on and two out, Buhler looked to be getting out of the inning on a ground ball to third base. The ball was bobbled though and Tyrone Wynn beat out a late throw to first. After a walk to load the bases, Trey Riggs ripped a three run double to push the Hays lead up to 4-1. Later in the inning Jace Armstrong struck out for the third out of the inning, but the catcher threw over the head of the first baseman after dropping the third strike. The errant throw allowed two more runs to score and Hays added one more running following that to lead 7-1.

Highlights v Buhler

Hays scratched across two more runs on a Jace Armstrong RBI sacrifice bunt in the sixth and Dawson Harman single in the seventh. Those single tallies turned out to be the difference in the game. Coffman started the potential final batter of the game with his 105th pitch, allowing him to finish the at bat. He ended up walking the batter and had to leave the game due to the KSHSAA pitch count rule. Tyrone Wynn came on in relief and allowed two inherited runners to score and then four more of his own on a grand slam tightening the game to 9-7. Palmer Hutchison then earned his first career save, inducing a ground ball out from the only batter he faced.

Coach Frank Leo

The two wins put Hays in the state tournament in Salina, which Buhler had won the year before. It is the first trip to state for the Hays High Indians baseball team since 2012. With the wins, Hays is now 10-12 on the year.

Hays will be the eight seed at the state tournament that still has one more spot to fill. Andover Central (16-4) and Augusta (16-5) will have their regional championship game on Wednesday. Other teams claiming spots on Tuesday:

Maize South (17-5)

Ottawa (16-5)

Topeka-Hayden (13-7)

Independence (10-8)

Bishop Miege (11-11)

Basehor-Linwood (10-11)

Hays (10-12)