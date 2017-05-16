Hays, Kansas – Frances N. Bader, age 92, died Monday, May 15, 2017, at the Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Hays.

She was born April 12, 1925, in Jennings, Kansas to George T. and Helen Marie (Kasper) Coleman. She married Erwin E. Bader on September 25, 1945. He preceded her in death on February 12, 1994.

She was a farmer’s wife and a beautician, living on the farm for 65 years north of Allison, Kansas until moving in 2011, to the Centennial Towers in Hays. She attended the Jennings Schools and was a 1943 graduate of Jennings High School, she was a graduate of at cosmetology school in Topeka, Kansas. She was a member of the Methodist Church in Jennings and Allison. She was very active in her area, serving on the Jennings School Board, Township Board, served as records keeper for the Allison Township Cemetery, volunteer as a census worker and senior income taxes provider, was an organizer of the Jennings Kolache Festival. She enjoyed spending time with her family and community and became a resident of Brookdale in February of 2017.

Survivors include one daughter, Sharon Mathews and spouse, Diana Justice, Braggs, OK; four sisters, Marie Ellis, Salem, OR; Bonnie Urling, McCook, NE; Margaret Hoffman, Hot Springs Village, AR; Nancy Bristow and husband, David, Springdale, AR; four grandchildren, Thomas Mathews, Todd Mathews, Brian Bader, Allison Bader; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Dennis Bader, and brother, Ray George Coleman.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday May 19, 2017 at the Allison Township Cemetery in Allison, Kansas.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Memorial to Allison Township Cemetery and Jennings Fire Department.

