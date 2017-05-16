Ellis Co. Commission approves rental agreement with Extension District

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

Kansas State Extension officials from Ellis County will continue occupying their current space under the new Cottonwood Extension District.

At Monday’s meeting, the Ellis County Commission approved a contract to rent the 601 Main location to the newly formed Cottonwood Extension District rent-free.

Earlier this year, both the Ellis and Barton County Commissions approved the merger of the current Extension Districts to create Extension No. 17 – the Cottonwood Extension District.

According to Ellis County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes, the costs of the office are already embedded in the buildings and grounds budget and there are not any other departments needing the space.

“As the commission is aware, we still have some plans for 601 Main, still have some funding to do some repairs there,” Smith-Hanes said. “No particular reason to kick them out or charge them rent.”

The annual agreement begins July 1, the date the Extension District officials begins operations and renews annually.

In other business, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Linda Beech present an Extension update, and the commission met in an executive session to discuss union negotiations. No action was taken.

Commissioner Barb Wasinger was absent from the meeting.