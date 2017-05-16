DA considering charges in hit, run crash that hospitalized Kan. woman

RILEY COUNTY- The Riley County Attorney’s office is working to determine whether to file charges in a hit and run accident that critically injured a Kansas woman.

Just before 2a.m. April 13, police responded to a report of a hit and run injury accident that at the intersection of 12th Street and Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to a media release.

First responders found a pedestrian identified as Amber Wilhelm, 21, Manhattan, suffering from severe injuries after being struck by a pickup driven by 21-year-old Nicholas Blaha of Manhattan. He left the scene of the accident.

Wilhelm was transported to Via Christi and then flown to Stormont Vail in critical condition.

Blaha came forward following the release of a video of the truck involved in the accident.

Detectives and patrol officers spent hundreds of hours investigating the case, interviewing dozens of people, looking at video pulled from a variety of sources throughout the city (including Fort Riley), and reconstructing the scene. At this point the investigation has concluded. Although no arrests have been made or citations issued, the case has been forwarded to the Riley County District Attorney’s office for review to determine whether charges will be filed.