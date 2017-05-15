Wheat plot tours will be this month across NW Kansas

Walnut Creek Extension District will hold three Wheat Plot Variety Demonstration Tours between May 30 and 31.

Plant Pathologist Erik DeWolf will discuss wheat diseases, while Lucas Haag, Northwest Area Agronomist, and Romulo Lollato, K-State Wheat Specialist, will discuss varieties and management, at all three tours. Kansas Wheat Alliance and local grain elevators will provide refreshments for all three tours.

The schedule:

• May 30, 8:30 a.m. in Ness County, located southwest of Ness City,

• May 30, 1:30 p.m. in Rush County, located south of McCracken,

• May 31, 11:00 a.m. in Lane County, west of Dighton

For directions and more information, call Chris Long at 1-877-798-3921.