Warm, breezy Monday with a chance for thunderstorms

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Windy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

The greatest chance of storms with very large hail, damaging wind is along and east of a line from Dighton to Liberal. pic.twitter.com/SsfCCcTeOn — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) May 15, 2017

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph.

TuesdayA 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 22 mph.

Tuesday NightA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 24 mph.

WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph becoming west 25 to 30 mph in the morning.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 52.

ThursdayA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.