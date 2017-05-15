Hays Post

Trego, Plainville qualify for 2A State Golf Tournament

OAKLEY, Kan. – For the second straight year, the Trego boys golf team has won a regional title. The Golden Eagles shot a 345 and finished 10 strokes ahead of second place Plainville at the Oakley 2A Regional at the Oakley Country Club.

Teammates Dalton Mai and Emmit Owens were the top two individuals. Mai shot a 4-over-par 75, one stroke ahead of Owens.

Plainville placed four in the top-1o. Tanner Copeland was fourth with an 81, Chandler Cellmer came in sixth with an 87 while Jared Copeland and Dawson Workman both tied for 10th after rounds of 94.

Both teams advance to the 2A State Tournament which will be held next Monday (May 22) at the Golf Club at Southwind in Garden City.

Team Score
WaKeeney-Trego Comm. 345
Plainville 355
Hoxie 374
Atwood-Rawlins County 396
Oberlin-Decatur Community 408
Smith Center 424
Oakley 434
Ellis 449

 

Place Player Name Team Front Back Total
1
Dalton Mai -10
WaKeeney-Trego Comm.
37
38
75
2
Emmit Owens -12
WaKeeney-Trego Comm.
37
39
76
3
Austin Hobelmann -10
Smith Center
38
39
77
4
Tanner Copeland -10
Plainville
41
40
81
5
Jace Ochs –
Oakley
42
43
85
6
Chandler Cellmer -11
Plainville
44
43
87
7
Easton Slipke -11
Hoxie
43
45
88
8
Jarrod Dible -10
Hoxie
50
43
93
8
Jared Copeland -12
Plainville
46
47
93
10
Tate Reynolds -10
Hill City
51
43
94
10
Braden Leitner -11
Atwood-Rawlins County
50
44
94
10
Dawson Workman -11
Plainville
47
47
94
13
Dillon Dunn -09
WaKeeney-Trego Comm.
50
45
95
13
Colton Heskett -10
Hoxie
50
45
95
13
Maverick Green -11
Atwood-Rawlins County
46
49
95
16
Dylan Weimer -09
Hoxie
53
45
98
16
Luke Schippers -11
Hoxie
49
49
98
18
Carter Minson -09
WaKeeney-Trego Comm.
47
52
99
19
Dalton Benedick -11
Plainville
52
49
101
19
Kel Grafel -11
Oberlin-Decatur Community
50
51
101
19
Dayton Kempt -09
Oberlin-Decatur Community
47
54
101
22
Parker Jones -09
Hoxie
52
50
102
22
Chase Hudson -12
Ellis
49
53
102
24
Kole Breth -11
Oberlin-Decatur Community
54
49
103
24
Tabasco McClung -10
Ellis
53
50
103
24
Corey Hockersmith –
Oakley
51
52
103
24
Sidney Hillman -12
Atwood-Rawlins County
51
52
103
24
Trevor DePriest -12
WaKeeney-Trego Comm.
46
57
103
24
Colton Ketterl -09
Oberlin-Decatur Community
46
57
103
30
Cauy Hayes -11
Atwood-Rawlins County
55
49
104
31
Jadon Waggoner -12
Plainville
55
51
106
31
Jerry Oelschlager -11
Atwood-Rawlins County
52
54
106
33
Braden Beagley -11
Oberlin-Decatur Community
60
49
109
34
Trace Haven -11
Smith Center
55
56
111
35
Cade Lewis -10
Ellis
53
60
113
35
Aaron Moss -09
Smith Center
51
62
113
37
Brennan Dixson -10
Atwood-Rawlins County
54
60
114
38
Mark Stoecker –
Oakley
64
55
119
39
Jacob Lindenman -09
Hill City
62
60
122
40
Oliver Pinckney
Smith Center
59
64
123
40
Kacie Dunn -12
WaKeeney-Trego Comm.
58
65
123
42
Lane Shirley –
Oakley
61
66
127
43
Nicholas Byerly -11
Oakley
65
65
130
43
Kalen Townsend -09
Oberlin-Decatur Community
60
70
130
45
John Bloom -10
Oakley
69
62
131
45
Holden Lyman -10
Ellis
65
66
131
47
Kade Peterson -11
Hill City
70
64
134