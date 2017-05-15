Trego, Plainville qualify for 2A State Golf Tournament

OAKLEY, Kan. – For the second straight year, the Trego boys golf team has won a regional title. The Golden Eagles shot a 345 and finished 10 strokes ahead of second place Plainville at the Oakley 2A Regional at the Oakley Country Club.

Teammates Dalton Mai and Emmit Owens were the top two individuals. Mai shot a 4-over-par 75, one stroke ahead of Owens.

Plainville placed four in the top-1o. Tanner Copeland was fourth with an 81, Chandler Cellmer came in sixth with an 87 while Jared Copeland and Dawson Workman both tied for 10th after rounds of 94.

Both teams advance to the 2A State Tournament which will be held next Monday (May 22) at the Golf Club at Southwind in Garden City.

Team Score WaKeeney-Trego Comm. 345 Plainville 355 Hoxie 374 Atwood-Rawlins County 396 Oberlin-Decatur Community 408 Smith Center 424 Oakley 434 Ellis 449