RUSSELL, Kan. – TMP-Marian’s Cameron Rozean fired a 10-over-par 82 and finished second in the Russell 3A Regional Monday at the Russell Municipal Golf Course. Phillipsburg’s Trey Sides won the individual title with a 4-over 76.

The Monarchs Michael Braun shot an 87 and tied for ninth. Russell’s Ryan Birky also shot an 87 and won the four-way playoff.