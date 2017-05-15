TMP Baseball on to the semis

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

TMP 8, Lyons/Chase 6

HAYS, Kan.-TMP trailed 3-0 after an inning and a half and things weren’t looking good. The Monarchs got one back in the third and fourth innings and trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. That’s when TMP got things going on offense.

TMP loaded the bases on a walk by Cole Zimmerman. Eston Brown came to the plate and roped a base hit to left field that went through the left fielder’s legs and cleared the bases and gave TMP their first lead at 5-3. The Monarchs added three more runs in the sixth inning and they needed them. Lyons/Chase put three runs on the board in the top of the seventh but were shut down by Trenton Mayo on the mound after Tate Garcia hit the 45 pitch count.

The Monarchs improve to 11-8 on the season and will play Lakin at 4pm in the Regional Semi-finals on Wednesday.

DUSTY WASHBURN INTERVIEW



GAME HIGHLIGHTS

