SHPTV Writer’s Contest winners announced

SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – Smoky Hills Public Television has announced the winners for the 2017 SHPTV PBS Kids Writers Contest. SHPTV received 125 entries, submitted from January through March from 12 communities across Kansas. Children in kindergarten through third grade were eligible to enter stories.

“Education is very important to Smoky Hills Public Television, which is why we value this contest,” said Callie Kolacny, marketing director. “We enjoy reading the stories and seeing where children’s imaginations can take them.”

Each story was judged twice with three places awarded in each grade level. The children, whose stories placed, receive a prize pack and a trophy. The stories can be read at smokyhillstv.org.



2017 Writers Contest Winners

Kindergarten

1st – Brantley Bunck, Osborne – “Little Green and His Friends”

2nd – Charley Hill, Osborne – “The Butterfly”

3rd – Malachi Miller, Gorham – “The Lost Chick”

1st Grade

1st – Klaire Eilert, Osborne – “Best Friends”

2nd – Presley Dannefer, Osborne – “Pete and Princess”

3rd – Coy Nichols, Osborne – “The Three Cows Got Trapped”

2nd Grade

1st – Blaire Beougher, Stockton – “Friends by the Sea”

2nd – Morgan Armbruster, Hays – “The Night of Horrors”

3rd – Janessa Miller, Gorham – “Finding Our Friend Home”

3rd Grade

1st – Kollin Kraft, Lakin – “Rat in the Truck”

2nd – Matthew Perkins, Topeka – “Jungle Friends Adventure

3rd – Delaney Hargitt, Quinter – “Wagons West”