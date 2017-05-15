NW Kan. lawmakers will appear on season finale of ‘Kansas Legislature’

SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – The Kansas Legislature on Smoky Hills Public Television returns next Friday night with five area legislators scheduled to participate in the live call-in show.

Scheduled to appear on the program are Senator Elaine Bowers of Concordia, Representative Ken Rahjes of Agra, Representative Steven Johnson of Assaria, Representative Adam Smith of Weskan and Representative Troy Waymaster of Bunker Hill.

Viewers are encouraged to call, 1-800-337-4788, with their questions during the show, which will air Friday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m. Previous episodes are available at www.smokyhillstv.org.

SHPTV can be seen on Eagle Cable channels 9 and 609.