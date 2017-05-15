Non-profit groups to request city funds from Ellis

ELLIS–Funding requests from six local non-profit organizations will be presented to the Ellis City Council during their Mon., May 15 meeting.

Council members will also hear updates from Superintendent Robert Young about USD 388 capital improvements, from Water Advisory Board member Gary Luea and from City Clerk Amy Burton who will discuss warranty information from Natare Corporation which recently repaired the city swimming pool liner.

Tonight’s complete agenda follows.

AGENDA

May 15, 2017

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF ELLIS

City Hall – Council Meeting Room

BILLS ORDINANCE REVIEW WORK SESSION BEGINS AT 7:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL AND MEETING CALL TO ORDER AT 7:30 P.M.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AMENDMENTS TO AGENDA (if needed)

1) CONSENT AGENDA

a) Minutes from Regular Meeting on May 1, 2017

b) Bills Ordinance #2021

c) December 2016 Manual Journal Entries

(Council will review for approval under one motion under the consent agenda. By majority vote of the governing body, any item may be removed from the consent agenda and considered separately)

PUBLIC COMMENTS

(Each speaker will be limited to five minutes. If several people from the group wish to speak on same subject, the group must appoint a spokesperson. ALL comments from public on agenda items must be during Public Comment. Once council begins their business meeting, no more comments from public will be allowed.)

2) PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

3) SPECIAL ORDER

a) Monthly Fire Department Report – Fire Chief Dustin Vine

b) Discuss Employee Health Insurance Renewal – Julie Yarmer, Freedom Claims Management, Inc.

c) Update on USD 388 Capital Improvements – Robert Young, Superintendent

d) 2017 Budget Request – Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion Programs

e) 2017 Budget Request – Ellis Public Library

f) 2017 Budget Request – Ellis Alliance

g) 2017 Budget Request – Ellis Community Foundation

h) 2017 Budget Request – Chrysler Boyhood Home and Museum

i) 2017 Budget Request – Railroad Museum

j) Update from PRIDE Committee

4) UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a) Consider Approval of Ordinance Renaming Cottonwood Avenue

b) Consider Approval of City Attorney’s Contract

c) Update from Water Advisory Board – Gary Luea

5) NEW BUSINESS

a) Consider Approval of Contractor’s Pay Estimate #2, Request #2 for Payment of CDBG Funds, and Authorize Mayor to Sign Documents

b) Consider Donation of Campground Passes – Ellis Alumni Association

c) Consider Purchase of Colorimeter for Wastewater Treatment Plant

d) Consider Purchase of Utility Billing Forms

e) Consider Approval of Temporary Use Provision for Sale of Fireworks

f) Consider Approval of Group Life and Disability Insurance Renewal

g) Consider Approval of Employee Dental and Health Insurance Premiums

h) Consideration of Agriculture Lease

6) REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

a) Administrative

1) Public Works

(1) Comparative Water Report

(2) Department Update

2) Police

(1) Department Update

3) City Clerk

(1) Update on Warranty Information from Natare Corporation

(2) December 2016 Financial Statements

(3) Department Update

4) Attorney

(1) Update on Status of Code Violation Cases

5) Mayor Update and Announcements

(1) Report on Citizen’s Complaint

EXECUTIVE SESSIONS

7) ADJOURNMENT