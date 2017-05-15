New planning commissioners take their seats tonight

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

The Hays Area Planning Commission will thank outgoing members and welcome new commissioners during their Mon., May 15 meeting.

Former Planning Commissioners Darrell Hamlin, Kris Munsch and Larry Gould will be recognized followed by introduction of the three new commissioners, Mike Vitztum, Jim Schreiber and Dustin Schlaefli.

Planning commissioners apply to serve on the board and are appointed by the Hays mayor.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Hays City Hall, 1507 Main. The complete agenda is available here.