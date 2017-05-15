Kansas man jailed for alleged sex crimes with teen

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect on alleged child sex crimes.

On Saturday, Salina Police arrested 32-year-old Jeremy Barr of Salina after an eyewitness called authorities regarding a possible sex crime with a 15-year-old boy.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that the eyewitness became suspicious after walking into Barr’s residence and seeing the two together. They alerted authorities who made contact with the alleged victim.

The boy told police of nine sexual encounters with Barr since the end of March, according to Forrester.

Barr was taken into custody and faces three counts of criminal sodomy, nine counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of promoting obscenity to a minor and one count of electronic solicitation.