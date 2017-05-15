HPD Activity Log May 12-14

The Hays Police Department responded to 6 animal calls and 37 traffic stops Fri., May 12, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Unwanted Person–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 12:28 AM

Driving Under the Influence–800 block Walnut St, Hays; 1:16 AM

Criminal Trespass–400 block W 8th St, Hays; 1:30 AM

Suicidal Subject–1200 block Tamarac Cir, Hays; 2 AM

Suspicious Activity–400 block W 7th St, Hays; 3:46 AM

Mental Health Call–1400 block E 29th St, Hays; 3:58 AM

Suspicious Person–400 block Pine St, Hays; 4:04 AM

Dead Animal Call–26th and Vine St, Hays; 7:14 AM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–600 block E 7th St, Hays; 8:27 AM

MV Accident-Personal Injury–23rd St and Canal Blvd, Hays; 9:56 AM; 9:58 AM

Forgery–700 block E 13th St, Hays; 5/2 8:30 PM; 8:40 PM

Found/Lost Property–1200 block Fort St, Hays; 11:20 AM; 11:46 AM

Burglary/storage unit–1000 block E 8th St, Hays; 5/11 12 PM; 5/12 11:30 AM

Animal At Large–200 block E 16th St, Hays; 11:57 AM

Burglary/residence–200 block E 16th St, Hays; 5/11 6 PM; 8 PM

Harassment (All Other)–400 block Oak St, Hays; 1:45 PM; 1:52 PM

Animal At Large–500 block W 7th St, Hays; 2:01 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–11th St and Main St, Hays; 2:23 PM

Found/Lost Property–500 block W 7th St, Hays; 2:26 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–800 block Ash St, Hays; 2:55 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 11th St, Hays; 7:37 PM

Abandoned Vehicle–500 block Walnut St, Hays; 4:44 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–500 block W 36th St, Hays; 5:19 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–27th St and Indian Trl, Hays; 5:26 PM

Battery – Domestic–500 block E 8th St, Hays; 5:40 PM; 5:48 PM

Mental Health Call–1200 block E 27th St, Hays; 7:36 PM

Juvenile Complaint–2200 block Haney Dr, Hays; 9:40 PM

Mental Health Call–1300 block Vine St, Hays; 10:05 PM

Welfare Check–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 10:17 PM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–200 block W 9th St, Hays; 12 AM; 8 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 5 animal calls and 42 traffic stops Sat., May 13, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Driving Under the Influence–600 block Park St, Hays; 12:41 AM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–500 block W 7th St, Hays; 12:27 AM

Driving Under the Influence–100 block W 10th St, Hays; 1:08 AM

Traffic Stop–300 block E 13th St, Hays; 1:37 AM

Water Use Violation–2700 block Hillcrest Dr, Hays; 8:11 AM

MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–400 block W 8th St, Hays; 9:44 AM

Theft (general)–1200 block Pine St, Hays; 5/11 12 AM; 5/13 12 PM

Disturbance – General–1900 block Whittier Rd, Hays; 2:08 PM

Animal At Large–400 block E 13th St, Hays; 2:25 PM

Animal At Large–2700 block Englewood Dr, Hays; 2:26 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–400 block W 5th St, Hays; 7:55 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 8:50 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 0 animal calls and 19 traffic stops Sun., May 14, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Drug Offenses–500 block W 8th St, Hays; 12:51 AM

Driving Under the Influence–1000 block E 26th St, Hays; 1:20 AM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–500 block W 7th St, Hays; 2:07 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–300 block W 7th St, Hays; 2:50 AM; 2:55 AM

Welfare Check–1100 block Ash, Hays; 3:20 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–2700 block Sherman Ave, Hays; 10:49 AM

Mental Health Call–1400 block E 29th St, Hays; 2:38 PM

Found/Lost Property–1400 block US 183 Alt Hwy, Hays; 2:49 PM

Battery – simple–1400 block E 29th St, Hays; 6:04 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 7:51 PM

Criminal Damage to Property–2900 block Vine St, Hays; 6:05 PM; 8:10 PM

Suspicious Person–2900 block Hillcrest Dr, Hays; 10:22 PM