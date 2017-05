ULYSSES, Kan. – Andale/Garden Plain scored nine runs in the second inning and 10 in the third as they rolled past the Hays High softball team 20-4 in their regional opener in Syracuse.

Brooke Denning hit a first inning home run and Jaysa Wichers added a three-run shot in the third to account for the Indians runs.

Hays ends their season 7-12.