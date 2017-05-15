HHS boys golf wins own regional, advances to state

HAYS, Kan. – The defending 4A state champion Hays High boys golf team placed five in top-10 and won their own 4A Regional Monday at the Smoky Hill Country Club to advance as a team to next week’s 4A State Tournament in Wamego. The Indians shot a 321 and finished 45 shots ahead of second place Larned.

Allen Zollinger shot a 7-over-par 78 and finished second, five shots behind Goodland’s Garin Ihrig who won the individual title. Tradgon McCrae fired a 79 to finish third, one shot ahead of teammate Josh Norris who was fourth. Justin McCullick finished seventh with an 84 and Peyton Keiffer tied for ninth after an 85.

The 4A State Tournament is next Monday (May 22) at the Wamego Country Club.

TEAM RESULTS

1. Hays-321

2. Larned-366

3. Goodland-389

4. Ulysses-399

5. Colby-406

6. Holcomb-413

7. Scott Community-415

8. Nickerson-515

9. Pratt-not enough to make team

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Garin Ihrig-Goodland, 73

2. Allen Zollinger-Hays, 78

3. Tradgon McCrae-Hays, 79

4. Josh Norris-Hays, 80

5. Colton Massey-Larned, 81

6. Brandon Peters-Ulysses, 83

7. Justin McCullick-Hays, 84

8. Peyton Kieffer-Hays, 85

9. Braeden Corman-Larned, 85

10. Brandon Bartz-Larned, 87