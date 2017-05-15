HaysMed honors DAISY team award members 

Hays Medical Center

On May 5, HaysMed officials honored their first DAISY Team Award members. Winning the award was the Peri-Operative Process Improvement Team for their actions in improving the experience of Cataract Surgery patients while reducing the length of stay and improving patient safety.

Peri-Operative Director Sarah Green said, “I am very impressed by how focused this team was on making a difference and what an amazing outcome resulted from the work done over a series of several weeks.” Team members represented PACU (Post Anesthesia Care Unit or “Recovery”), Ambulatory Surgery, OR, Anesthesiology Associates and Eye Specialists Clinic.

Terry Siek, Vice President of Patient Care/CNO said of the winning nomination, “this is such a good example of what can be accomplished when people work together and the ultimate winners are HaysMed patients! I congratulate the team on being willing to not see any barriers while working to make improvements.”

Samantha Sramek, RN, submitted the nomination.

Peri-Operative Associates participating in this Process Improvement Team were Samantha Sramek, Lisa Gagnon, Anne Marie Hager, Teri Hart, Traci Jacobs, Amy Ranker, Jodi Schmidtberger, Caitlyn Dreitz, Susie Kohlrus, Jacque Krueger, Bridget Malir, Abby Schlabach, Mary Beth Sell, Amanda Tibbits, Taylor Albers, Deb Bohm, Emily LaBarge, Carey Lewis, Carol Linenberger, Megan Richard, Danielle Vonfeldt, Katie Wendell, Melissa Portenier and Sarah Green. Anesthesiology Associates of Hays team members included Dave Bose, Krista Garrison, Dr. Keith Green, Dr. David Lenser, Dr. Patrick Marecic, Dr. Joe Menendez, Dennis Muldrew, Candice Norris, Marc Polson, Kari Ryan and Cole Wiggs. Dr. John Pokorny of Eye Specialists was also an integral member of the collaboration.

The DAISY Team Award was founded by the DAISY Foundation as a way to recognize that while an idea to achieve better patient and family outcomes may start with one individual, it often takes an entire team to implement successfully. Plans are to award a DAISY Team each year in conjunction with Nurses Week. HaysMed also partners with the DAISY Foundation to present a quarterly award to individual nurses who exhibit compassion, kindness and concern while providing exemplary patient care.