The 11U Hays Expos won another championship at the USSSA Weekend Warrior Tournament at Johnson County 3&2 in Kansas City over the weekend.

Back row: Joe Sanders, Lane Lummus, Steve Johnson, Scott Roe

Middle row: Daniel Giebler, Will Linenberger, Camden Sanders, Corbin Werth, Lex Lummus, Nolan Dreher

Front row: Braxton Banker, Charlie Roe, Cooper Sanders, Cooper “Tiger” Johnson

