Gilbert J. Augustine Jr., 71, Hays, died Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born April 20, 1946 in Hays the son of Gilbert J. and Juanita (Knauss) Augustine. After graduating from High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion One (Seebees) responsible for construction and maintenance of the Khe Sanh Combat Base in Vietnam from 1965 until 1969.

Upon leaving the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1971, he worked at Travenol in Hays where he met Sheila Brungardt. They were united in marriage on May 26, 1973 in Catherine, Kansas. She preceded him in death on November 7, 2010. Gilbert spent many years working in the Oilfield as a roughneck and prior to his retirement, as a tool pusher for John O. Farmer, Inc. in Russell. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council #6984, the Hays VFW Post #9076, and the Perpetual Adorers. He taught religious education and was a Eucharistic minister for many years at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He also taught hunter’s safety courses for many years. He loved to garden and grow roses, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include three daughters; Michelle Hafliger and husband Jeff of WaKeeney, Nichole Burns of Hays, and Natascha Degenhardt and husband B.J. of Hays, two brothers; Gary Augustine and wife Janice of Wichita, and Greg Augustine and wife Debbie of Ellis, six grandchildren; Jordyn Berry and husband David, Andria Buchholz, Bryn Hafliger, Nikolas Armbrister, T.J. Hafliger, and Kelsiy Burns, and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sheila, and an infant child.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Friday, May 19, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1805 Vine Street, Hays. Inurnment with Military Honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard will be in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, WaKeeney. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time on Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Wreaths Across America or to the Wounded Warriors Project, in care of the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays, Kansas 67601. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com