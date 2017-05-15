Final Legislative Coffee cancelled

HACC

Due to an anticipated extension of the state legislative session in Topeka, the Hays Area Chamber of Commerce is cancelling the final Legislative Coffee scheduled for Saturday, May 20.

We thank our sponsors Midwest Energy and AT&T for supporting these coffees and allowing the opportunity for the local community to visit directly with our legislators.

Thanks also to Ellis County for allowing us to use the County Administrative Building to host these sessions.

There are no plans to reschedule this Coffee at this time.