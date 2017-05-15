Driver hospitalized after vehicle overturns on I-70

THOMAS COUNTY – One person was injured in an accident just before 1a.m. Monday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda Pilot driven by Janice K. Cunningham, 60, Colorado Springs, CO., was west bound on Interstate 70 just east of Country Club Drive. The driver made evasive maneuver to avoid accident with a vehicle in the roadway.

The Honda entered the north ditch and overturned.

Cunningham was transported to the hospital in Colby. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.