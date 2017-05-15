🎥 Community Connection: Mark Eberle – Kansas Baseball 1858-1941 May 15, 2017 by Eagle Community Leave a Comment Mike Cooper speaks with Fort Hays State University’s, Mark Eberle, about his new book, “Kansas Baseball – 1858-1941.” Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related