Lifelong Goodland, Kansas, resident Alberta Bessie Harding, 89, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Center-Sherman County in Goodland, KS.

Alberta was born on July 24, 2017 on the homestead in Sherman County to John Robert and Evelyn Bessie (Kolsky) Kling. She was one of three children. She attended school up through the 11th grade in Edson.

On October 6, 1948, Alberta was united in marriage to Lowell Eugene Harding in Goodland. To this union, two daughters were born, Dianna and Janet.

Alberta enjoyed working with her husband on the farm. She taught herself how to sew and crochet, and was a 4-H sewing leader. She also enjoyed traveling with Lowell to California to see his brother, or to Idaho to see her sister. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Goodland.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Lowell in 2009, her sister Lorena Anderson and her brother Paul Kling.

She is survived by her two daughters; Dianna Elliott and her husband Chuck of Tribune; Janet Mehling and her husband Bill of Goodland. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Sherri Elder, Travis Elliott, Crystal Cutbirth, and Scott Gausman; and six great grandchildren, Irelyn and Tayber Elder, Blaze and Neeley Gausman, and Kailee and Kaiden Cutbirth. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services for Albert will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 10:30 AM MT at the First Christian Church in Goodland with Reverend Doug Amend officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 15, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM MT at the Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland.

Memorials are designated to the First Christian Church or to NWKS Hospice Services and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

