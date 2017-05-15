1 hospitalized after I-70, U.S. 183 Bypass crash

ELLIS COUNTY- One person was injured in an accident at 11:30a.m. Monday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Chevy Impala driven by Robert L. Virgil, 74, Norton, turned left off Interstate 70 onto the U.S. 183 Bypass and failed to yield to a 2007 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Sheldon A. Sulzman, 21, Hays, that was north bound on the bypass.

A passenger in the Impala Richard L. Lindsay, 56, was transported to the hospital in Hays.

Sulzman and Virgil were not injured.

All were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

No additional details were released late Monday.